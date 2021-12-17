New government to take over in Czech Republic

More than two months after the parliamentary elections, a new liberal-conservative coalition is due to take over the reins of government in the Czech Republic on Friday.



President Milos Zeman is due to swear in the ministers of the five-party Cabinet at Lany Castle near Prague at 11 am (1000 GMT).



At the head of the government is political science professor Petr Fiala. The 57-year-old was already appointed head of government by Zeman at the end of November.



In addition to Fiala's Civic Democrats (ODS), the new government also includes Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), the Mayors' Party (STAN), the Pirate Party and the civic grouping TOP09.



For the first time since 2010, there is a minister for Europe, Mikulas Bek.



The Czech Republic is scheduled to take over the presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2022.



Fiala succeeds the populist billionaire Andrej Babis, who had come under pressure due to revelations about his financial dealings.



The change comes in the middle of the fourth coronavirus wave to hit the central European nation: the seven-day incidence rate in the Czech Republic is more than 700 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.



