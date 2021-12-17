Finland requires coronavirus test for entry from more countries

The Finnish government is tightening entry requirements from certain countries in light of rising coronavirus numbers in Europe.



Travellers from countries outside the EU and Schengen visa-free area will have to show a negative coronavirus test no more than 24 hours old from December 21, even if they have been vaccinated.



The change was announced by the country's family and interior ministers at a joint press conference on Thursday.



Regional authorities had also been instructed to test travellers from Denmark, Norway and Britain for the coronavirus on arrival.



Finland has a fairly low incidence of 360 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants compared to Norway and Denmark, but infection rates are rising here too.



As of Wednesday, 34 Omicron cases had been reported in the Nordic country.



