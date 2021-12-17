Australia registers highest daily COVID-19 cases

Australia on Friday reported eight more virus-related fatalities, as well as the highest number of daily cases with 3,837 infections.

According to the state governments, 2,213 cases were registered in New South Wales (NSW), 1,510 in Victoria, 64 in South Australia, 20 in Queensland, 20 in the Australian Capital Territory, eight cases in the Northern Territory, and two more infections in Tasmania.

Previously, the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases in Australia -- 2,744 -- were recorded on Oct. 14.

The overall tally of cases since the start of the pandemic has risen to 242,806.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll has reached 2,134.

The latest fatalities were reported from Victoria and NSW, two states under the grip of the delta and omicron variants.

Currently, 672 people are hospitalized, of whom 106 are in intensive care.

79 MORE CASES IN NEW ZEALAND

In New Zealand, the Health Ministry announced 79 more coronavirus cases, out of which three patients had traveled abroad.

Out of 2,102 active cases in the country, 51 are hospitalized and five are receiving intensive care.

So far, the nationwide death toll from the virus is 49, with cases reaching 13,317.