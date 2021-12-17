Athens eases tourist entry requirements after EU leaders' criticism

The Greek government has backed away from plans for tough Covid-19 testing requirements for people entering the country, following a hail of criticism from the leaders of other countries in the European Union.



Starting Sunday, anyone entering Greece must show either a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that is no more than 72 hours old or a rapid test that is no more than 24 hours old. The rule is initially set to apply until January 10.



Initially, Athens had set stricter requirements, calling for anyone heading to Greece to present a negative PCR test no more than 48 hours old upon arrival.



However, at an EU summit on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and others opposed mandatory PCR testing for EU travellers.



Greece, with 17 confirmed cases of the new and more transmissible Omicron strain, wants to prevent it from spreading further.



