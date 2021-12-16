Two children die in Guinea after sexual assaults: rights groups

Two girls, including a three-year-old, have died in Guinea after being sexually assaulted, rights groups said, calling for justice after a series of attacks and rapes in the West African nation.

Amnesty International and the International Planned Parenthood Federation said six girls aged between three and 16 were sexually assaulted or raped along with an adult woman between November 25 and December 2.

Two of the girls, including a three-year-old, had died of their wounds, the groups said, calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"Guinean authorities must take immediate measures to ensure thorough and impartial investigation of recent rapes and sexual assaults," they said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The cases follow another incident that sparked public outrage last month after a 25-year-old woman died after allegedly being raped by doctors at a non-licensed clinic in the capital Conakry, according to the groups.

The government has said three of the four alleged perpetrators were detained.

Since the beginning of the year, authorities have dealt with 331 rape cases, the rights groups said. The previous year, it was 374 cases.

But it said the numbers were "only the tip of the iceberg", notably due to the stigma surrounding the reporting of sexual assault in Guinea.





