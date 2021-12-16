INDONESIAS SEMERU VOLCANO EJECTS HOT CLOUDS

The Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province ejected hot clouds on Thursday, nearly two weeks after a major eruption killed at least 48 people.



The hot debris, known as pyroclactic flow, travelled 4.5 kilometres down the volcano's eastern slope, said Wawan Hadi, the head of the civil protection agency in Lumajang district.



There were no reports of casualties.



More than 10,000 people have sought refuge in temporary shelters after the December 4 eruption.



The nearly 3,700-metre volcano, part of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, has erupted several times since December last year.



It is the highest mountain on Java island, home to 145 million people.



Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheaval, and has about 128 active volcanoes.