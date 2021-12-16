FRENCH DELEGATION VISITS TAIWAN DESPITE BEIJINGS WARNING

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday told French lawmakers visiting Taiwan despite Beijing's warning that democratic partners should continue to work together as authoritarian regimes continue to expand.



Led by François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, the group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for a five-day visit.



"Taiwan would like to work with like-minded countries, such as France, to contribute more to the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and world prosperity," Tsai said during the meeting.



François de Rugy said that, during recent debates in the National Assembly, the French government also reiterated its encouragement of constructive regional dialogue and policies in order to help maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.



In Beijing, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday called for France to adhere to Beijing's one-China principle, saying China firmly opposes all forms of official and political interactions between Taiwan and any of China's diplomatic allies.



In October, French Senator Alain Richard, the chairman of the French Senate's Taiwan Friendship Group, also led a delegation of four senators to Taipei and met with Tsai. Beijing back then also expressed strong opposition to the visit.



Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-governing democratic island part of its territory.

