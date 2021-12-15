Russia would pay 'high price' for Ukraine invasion: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Wednesday that Russia would pay a "high price" if it invaded Ukraine, speaking ahead of an EU summit.

"These days we are looking with great concern at the security situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border," Scholz said in his first speech to parliament as chancellor.

"Any violation of territorial integrity will have a price, a high price," he said as Western powers accuse Russia of planning an invasion of its neighbour and warn of a massive coordinated sanctions response should Moscow attack.





