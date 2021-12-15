News World Navalny daughter urges EU members to confront Putin regime

"The pacification of dictators and tyrants never works. No matter how many people try to deceive themselves, hoping that another [mad man] who clings to power will behave decently in response to concessions and flirtations, it will never happen," Daria Navalnaya -- the daughter of jailed dissident Alexei Navalny -- said while appealing to EU to crack down on Putin regime.

DPA WORLD Published December 15,2021