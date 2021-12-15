Italy expands Covid-19 vaccination requirements

Tightened coronavirus vaccination requirements were taking effect in Italy on Wednesday, requiring school staff, administration employees, police officers, soldiers and rescue workers to be vaccinated in order to work.



The Italian government extended vaccine mandates in late November as the country faced a fourth wave of the pandemic.



Health sector workers, who have needed a vaccine since April, will need to get a booster jab.



With vaccination certificates expiring after nine months, boosters were also required for any employee required to be vaccinated, with the exception of people for whom vaccination has been shown to pose a health risk.



Pay will be withdrawn for those workers who do not adhere to compulsory vaccination. They also face fines of up to 1,000 euros (1,156 dollars).



On December 6, the Italian government had already tightened restrictions, excluding the unvaccinated from many public activities.



Since last week, only those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 have been allowed to eat indoors in restaurants, go to the cinema, party at clubs and attend football matches in the stadium.



These rules were set to remain in place until January 15.



Rules are also being shored up on local public transportation and in hotels, with the so-called "Green Pass" required to travel on subways, buses and trains.



Vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 12 were due to start on Thursday.



Italy is suffering setbacks in its efforts to control the spread of Covid-19. Health authorities registered 20,700 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, plus 120 deaths.



