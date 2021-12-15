Iran allows IAEA to reinstall cameras at nuclear site

Iran will allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to reinstall surveillance cameras at a centrifuge parts plant, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.



The cameras were removed at the facility in Karaj, west of Tehran, earlier this year, in a move that fed fears Iran's nuclear programme is headed in a dangerous direction.



Centrifuges for the enrichment of uranium are manufactured in the workshop in Karaj. The technology has applications for both nuclear reactors and, more worryingly, nuclear weapons.



In June, Iran announced that the facility had been sabotaged and blamed its arch-enemy, Israel, for the attack.



Because Iran classified Karaj as a crime scene, the IAEA had not been allowed to replace its damaged surveillance cameras until now.



Tehran's concession became public on Wednesday after Germany, France and Britain raised the possibility of failure in the stalled Vienna negotiations, which are aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.



In addition to the issue of cameras at the Karaj site, the IAEA has also been trying for months to have further inspection restrictions reversed and for Tehran to publicly answer questions about its atomic programme.



"I sincerely hope that we can continue our constructive discussions to also address and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues in Iran," IAEA boss Mariano Grossi said.

