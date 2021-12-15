Indonesian quake damages nearly 350 homes

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake that shook parts of Indonesia's eastern region left 350 homes damaged and displaced nearly 800 people, an official said Wednesday. The quake that struck off Flores island on Tuesday triggered a tsunami warning that was lifted two hours later. Tide gauges showed a slight increase in water levels, officials said. The Selayar Islands district was worst hit by the quake, said Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency. In addition to homes, the quake also damaged three schools, two places of worship and a traditional port, he said. Seven people were injured, but there were no reports of fatalities, he said. In Sikka district on Flores island, 770 people sought refuge in government buildings. In 1992, a powerful earthquake off Flores island triggered a tsunami that killed at least 2,500 people.