UN: Taliban behind dozens of extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan

The UN said Tuesday it had received credible allegations of over 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August, most of them carried out by the Taliban themselves.

"Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government, with at least 72 of these killings attributed to the Taliban," United Nations deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.







