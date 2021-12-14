Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Dubai

On an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey's foreign minister on Tuesday met with Turkish businesspeople in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai.

Speaking to members of the Turkish Business Council, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkish businesspeople in the UAE play an important role in strengthening commercial ties between the two countries.

Turkey's support for them will continue, he said.

Trade between Turkey and the UAE will grow in the days to come, he added on Twitter.

Turkey's top diplomat arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday for an official visit.