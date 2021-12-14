Over 121.9M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 121.93 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures on Tuesday.

Over 56.56 million people have received a first vaccine dose, while 51 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 12.73 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed 21,477 new coronavirus infections, 181 related deaths, and 24,042 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 358,117 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.3 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with at least 271 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.