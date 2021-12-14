Denmark records another new high in coronavirus infections

The number of coronavirus infections recorded during a 24-hour period in Denmark reached a new high on Tuesday, when the SSI national health authority reported another 8,314 cases.



It beat the previous day's record of 7,799.



The daily infection numbers are currently around four times as high as they were at the beginning of last month.



Meanwhile, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading quickly in Denmark. By Monday, the country had registered 3,437 cases of infection with the variant.



Early studies indicate that Omicron is highly transmissible, but that it does not cause serious illness for vaccinated people.



The SSI expects it to become the dominant variant of the coronavirus in Copenhagen, and possible elsewhere in the country, by the end of the week.



The country also anticipates it will soon have a daily Omicron infection tally of more than 10,000.



