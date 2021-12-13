NewsWorldRussia accused of preparing for 'all out war' against Ukraine
Russia accused of preparing for 'all out war' against Ukraine
"I think that we are convinced that Russia is actually preparing for the all out war against Ukraine, and it's an unprecedented event, probably since the Second World War," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.
Russia must receive an "unprecedented" answer from the European Union and the United States if it attacks Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday at an EU foreign affairs meeting.
"I think that we are convinced that Russia is actually preparing for the all out war against Ukraine, and it's an unprecedented event, probably since the Second World War," he said.