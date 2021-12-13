Over 3,350 Iraqi migrants have been repatriated from Belarus

Over 3,350 Iraqis who were stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland have been brought back home, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced Sunday

"So far, we have brought 3,556 people back to Iraq," spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told local media.

"The Iraqi consular service issued a total of 383 passports to people who lost their documents and found themselves in the territory of Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia or Poland," al-Sahaf added.

Due to unfavorable living conditions in Iraq, a large number of people have been waiting in difficult conditions at the Belarusian border to travel to Europe with dreams of a better life.





