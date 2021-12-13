ISRAELS BENNETT CONCLUDES VISIT TO UAE

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aimed to deepen relations between both countries.



Bennett concluded his official visit to the UAE late Monday, the first such visit by an Israeli premier to the Gulf nation, at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.



"I am finishing a good visit here, in the United Arab Emirates, I want to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for very warm hospitality throughout the visit," Bennett said in a video message published by his office on Twitter.



"This relationship can set an example of how we can make peace here in the Middle East," he added.



Bennett continued, "Our goal is to expand ties so that there is not only peace between the leaders but also between the peoples."



During his stay in the UAE, the Israeli premier held talks with bin Zayed on bilateral cooperation and regional issues.



The visit came as Israel is stressing its opposition to a new deal between world powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program.



Last year, the UAE signed a controversial US-sponsored agreement to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel. The Gulf state was joined by three other Arab states-Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan-in normalizing ties with Tel Aviv. Palestinians blasted the move as a "stab in the back."