Covid-19: Britain confirms first Omicron death

At least one person in Britain has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.



Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London, Johnson said: "Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.



"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognize the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters."



It came after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would "throw everything at" the nation's Covid booster programme to tackle Omicron.



Doctors' practices will only focus on urgent needs and vaccinations for the next few weeks.