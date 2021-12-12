Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern areas of Iraq and Syria, near Turkey's border, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said one terrorist was neutralized by Turkish drones in northern Iraq's Avasin region.

Two terrorists were neutralized by Turkish commandoes in northern Syria as they attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey has carried out a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK. The latest operations, Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim, were launched this April in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Also, since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).