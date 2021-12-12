Four reported dead after blast causes buildings to collapse in Sicily

Four people were reported to have died in the rubble of an apartment building in Sicily in the early hours of Sunday morning, following a massive explosion, according to Italian news agency reports.



Five people were still missing on Sunday morning, according to the reports, after an explosion the previous evening that was thought to have been caused by a methane gas leak, triggering the collapse of a number of buildings.



Two women were rescued, Sicily's civil protection unit, DRPC Sicilia, said just before 5 am (0400 GMT) on Sunday.



"A number of buildings" collapsed after the explosion at around 8:30 pm on Saturday in Ravanusa, about 110 kilometres south-east of Palermo, DRPC Sicilia said. According to ANSA news agency three buildings collapsed and a further three were damaged.



ANSA cited firefighters as saying that the gas leak was "very substantial" and built up underground.



"The explosion may have been triggered by the activation of an elevator," Agrigento fire brigade Giuseppe Merendino told the agency. "In the upcoming days we'll investigate further, but what is certain is that such an explosion is an exceptional event."



A first woman was rescued from a building "probably near to those affected by the disaster." She sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital where they found "some fractures," emergency services said.



A second woman, which was said to be her sister, was pulled out of the rubble hours later, according to DRPC Sicilia head Salvo Cocina.



A pregnant woman due to give birth on Wednesday was among the missing, ANSA said, citing the civil protection service.



The civil protection, firefighters and canine units were at the scene among others.



Videos shared by the fire brigade showed debris, dust and huge piles of rubble, with fires flaring up repeatedly. Sniffer dogs continued to search for survivors.



Cocina said glass had been shattered and debris hurled dozens of metres from the site of the blast, in comments to Adnkronos news agency.



"All of a sudden the lights were gone and then the roof and the floor came down," 80-year-old resident Rosa Carmina told local media. She was trapped beneath the rubble and screamed for help before being rescued.



Carmelo D'Angelo, the mayor of the town of some 10,000, called the events a "tragedy."



"More than three residential buildings have been engulfed in flames. There are voices under the rubble," D'Angelo said. He confirmed no children were among the missing, as earlier reports had suggested.



The public prosecutor's office is investigating what caused the blast.

