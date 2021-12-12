Buildings collapse after explosion in Sicily: 1 rescued, 10 missing

An elderly woman was rescued while 10 people were missing after a gas methane leak caused an explosion that triggered the collapse of a number of buildings in Sicily, Italian emergency services said in the early hours of Sunday.



"A number of buildings" collapsed after the explosion at around 8:30 pm (1930 GMT) on Saturday in Ravanusa, about 110 kilometres south-east of Palermo, said Sicily's civil protection unit (DRPC Sicilia). DRPC Sicilia said that four buildings were affected by the explosion, though later on ANSA news agency cited it as saying that six buildings were affected.



An elderly woman was rescued from a building "probably near to those affected by the disaster" in the early hours of Sunday, DRPC Sicilia said. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.



DRPC Sicilia head Salvo Cocina said that 10 people were still unaccounted for.



ANSA news agency cited the civil protection as saying that two children and a pregnant woman were among the missing. Earlier it had reported that three children were missing. Nine of the missing people were in the same building at the time of the explosion, it added.



"The search for the other missing persons by [urban search and rescue] and Canine units continues unabated," firefighters said in a tweet.



The explosion also triggered a fire that was put out around 11:15 pm, however emergency workers couldn't initially access the scene due to "pockets of gas," the civil protection said. As of 2:25 am the gas provider had not managed to cut off the gas flow to the affected area.



Civil Protection, firefighters and Mayor Carmelo D'Angelo were among those on the scene.



