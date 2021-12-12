AT LEAST FOUR DEAD IN CARGO VESSEL SINKING OFF CHINAS EAST COAST

 Contact Us
At least four dead in cargo vessel sinking off China's east coast

A total of 14 people are said to have been on board the ship.

Published December 12,2021
At least four crew members were killed when a cargo ship sank off China's east coast, the Xinhua news agency reported, noting that the accident occurred on Sunday morning near the coastal city of Yantai in Shandong province.

Three crew members have already been rescued, but seven others are still missing.

Both a rescue helicopter and a rescue ship have been sent to search for them.

Chinese state television CGTN reported had earlier reported that three people had died and eight were missing in the incident.