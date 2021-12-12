AT LEAST FOUR DEAD IN CARGO VESSEL SINKING OFF CHINAS EAST COAST

At least four crew members were killed when a cargo ship sank off China's east coast, the Xinhua news agency reported, noting that the accident occurred on Sunday morning near the coastal city of Yantai in Shandong province.



A total of 14 people are said to have been on board the ship.



Three crew members have already been rescued, but seven others are still missing.



Both a rescue helicopter and a rescue ship have been sent to search for them.



Chinese state television CGTN reported had earlier reported that three people had died and eight were missing in the incident.