Turkey rescues dozens of asylum seekers in waters of Aegean

Turkey rescued a total of 79 asylum seekers from the Aegean Sea , off the coast of the Izmir province, said the Turkish Coast Guard Command on Saturday.

The asylum seekers include 30 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back by Greece into Turkish waters, three migrants thrown into the sea by Greece, and 46 irregular migrants in two inflatable boats suffering engine failure, said a statement.

All of the asylum seekers were taken to provincial migration offices.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates international law and humanitarian values by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.