Austrians take to streets to protest coronavirus measures in Vienna

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Austria on Saturday to protest the anti-coronavirus measures imposed by the government.



According to the police, 15,000 people gathered at the Heldenplatz square in the centre of Vienna for a rally, and were subsequently joined by thousands more for the march, with around 44,000 people taking part in total.



The head of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe), Herbert Kickl, called on the crowd to resist compulsory vaccinations, which are planned in Austria from February.



He said this measure, as well as the indefinite lockdown for the unvaccinated, was an "assault on humanity."



"This government is acting sadistically," the far-right populist told his supporters.



The government, with the support of four of the five parties represented in Austria's parliament, is planning to make vaccination compulsory to help prevent further coronavirus waves. There are to be stiff penalties for those who refuse to get their shots.



There have already been several large demonstrations in Vienna in recent weeks against the government's coronavirus policies, with each one attracting over 40,000 protesters.

