US calls for democracies to 'expand engagement with Taiwan': State Dept caw/jh

The US State Department called on "all countries that value democratic institutions" to "expand engagement with Taiwan" in a statement Thursday after Nicaragua announced it was cutting diplomatic relations with the island in favor of China.

The statement said the move by President Daniel Ortega "cannot reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people" due to the the Central American country's recent presidential election being a "sham."

"This deprives Nicaragua's people of a steadfast partner in its democratic and economic growth," the department's statement said.