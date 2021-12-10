United Nations accuses Libya of abandoning refugees in the desert

Migrants and refugees are being repatriated from Libya without the merits of their cases being examined, the United Nations human rights office in Geneva said on Friday.
Citing the recent example of a group of 18 Sudanese refugees who were transported through the desert before being abandoned to their fate on the border with Sudan, the UN human rights office said that this was typical of the refugee experience in Libya, adding that 24 Eritreans were currently facing similar treatment.
Children and pregnant women have also been repatriated in this way, the UN said, and refugees have recently even been held in detention camps, where they are denied contact with UN agencies.
Such actions against people seeking refuge from danger violated international law, the office said, adding that migrants rightly fear severe mistreatment from both the government and at the hands of people-smuggling gangs.
Refugees facing expulsion from Libya are often forced to travel huge distances through the desert without food, water or shelter. The UN office called on the international community to help Libya build adequate facilities to deal with migrants humanely.
Libya is due to elect a president on December 24, but as the country's electoral commission has yet to publish a final list of all the candidates, it seems unlikely that the election will go ahead as planned.