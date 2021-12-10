Italy has given 100 million vaccinations against Covid-19

The Italian government has announced further successes in its vaccination campaign, having administered 100 million vaccine doses, according to an announcement on Thursday.



General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who is responsible for distributing the vaccine, called the achievement an "exceptional result."



So far, some 80.1 per cent of Italians have been vaccinated at least once, while 77.3 per cent have had had at least two shots, according to calculations by the independent Gimbe Foundation. Some 16.2 per cent have already have a booster vaccination.



Among Italians over the age of 12, almost 88 per cent have received at least one dose of a shot against the disease.



The government also announced that in the coming weeks, vaccines would be available for 25 million Italians. Vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 12 are due to start on December 16.