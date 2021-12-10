Death toll rises to 45 after eruption of Indonesian volcano

The death toll from the eruption of Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province rose to 45 on Friday, an official said.



Nine people were still listed as missing after Saturday's eruption, said the head of the emergency response, Irwan Subekti.



The eruption sent villagers in Lumajang district fleeing their homes in terror as a huge column of smoke rose into the sky and searing molten rocks and gas barrelled down the slopes.



Many of the victims were found buried and burned beyond recognition.



More than 6,500 people have sought refuge in shelters provided by the government, the official said.



The nearly 3,700-metre volcano, part of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, has erupted several times since December last year.



It is the highest mountain on Java island, home to 145 million people.



Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheaval, and has about 128 active volcanoes.



