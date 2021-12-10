At least 9 worshippers killed in attack on mosque in northern Nigeria

At least nine worshippers were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria's Niger state, local police said Thursday.

Niger state Police Commissioner Bala Kuryas confirmed the incident, which took place in Ba'are village in the Mashegu Local Government Area.

"The Niger State Police Command has already drafted security personnel to the affected area to further safeguard lives and properties in that community," Kuryas said.

He stressed that security agencies would continue to carry out their responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of the people of Niger state and Nigeria while calling for credible intelligence from the public.

Police have begun a search for the suspected bandits who carried out the attack.

The attackers reportedly struck when villagers were performing their early morning prayers.

Ahmad Yau, an eyewitness, said the wounded have been taken to Kontagora General Hospital for treatment.

The attack comes less than two months after bandits gunned down 18 worshippers at a mosque in Mazakuka village in the same area.



