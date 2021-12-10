At least 53 dead in Mexican lorry accident involving migrants

At least 53 migrants were killed when two lorries were involved in a traffic accident in Chaiapas state in southern Mexico on Thursday, according to reports.



The victims were killed when the trailer of one of the two trucks involved in the accident in Chiapa de Corzo overturned, the state prosecutor's office said.



The civil defence agency in Chiapas said that dozens of other people were injured in the accident.



The head of the Chiapas State Civil Protection Agency, Luis Garcia, told the Milenio TV station that, according to eyewitnesses, the truck was driving too fast in a curve.



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted: "I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas carrying Central American migrants. It is very painful."



"My solidarity with the victims of the traffic accident," Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandon tweeted.



He said he had instructed rescue crews to give prompt attention and assistance to the injured and vowed that the crash and who was responsible will be investigated.



Hundreds of thousands of migrants try to get to the United States via Mexico every year. The majority come from Mexico or from one of the Central American countries Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.



There is a lot of poverty, violence and corruption there, as well as the consequences of drought and natural disasters. Many of the migrants are transported in trailers of trucks run by traffickers.