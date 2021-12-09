Magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolts southwestern Japan

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted the Tokara Islands within Kagoshima prefecture in southwestern Japan early Thursday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) registered the quake around 11.05 a.m. local time (0205GMT).

It occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

The agency also reported over 200 small-scale tremors in the region since the weekend.

No tsunami alert was issued.

Noting that earthquakes may continue and increase in intensity, JMA warned the people of the region to take precautions.