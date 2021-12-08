News World Wrong man arrested in Khashoggi case in France

Checks had shown that an arrest warrant did not refer to the man, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz announced on Wednesday, following the release of the arrested man.

DPA WORLD Published December 08,2021

Jamal Khashoggi during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama, on December 15, 2014. - AFP

The man arrested in France in the murder case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was not one of the suspects.



On Tuesday, security forces had detained the man at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport on the basis of an international arrest warrant.



The Saudi embassy in Paris then announced that the arrested man had nothing to do with the Khashoggi case and demanded his immediate release.



Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had earlier welcomed the arrest and said it would be a test for the Istanbul public prosecutor's office and the Turkish government.



Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a special commando from Riyadh.



The leadership of the conservative Islamic kingdom was subjected to sharp criticism afterwards. The government in Riyadh only admitted to the murder after international pressure.



According to a US intelligence report published at the end of February 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had authorized the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia rejected this as false.



A trial of 26 defendants in the case has been under way in Istanbul for well over a year.



The trial is so far seen as symbolic as it is being held in the absence of the accused.



The main defendants in the Istanbul court trial include a former close advisor to the Saudi crown prince and the country's former deputy chief of intelligence.



They are accused of inciting other defendants to murder under torture. All the defendants are Saudi citizens.



The next hearing in the case in Istanbul is scheduled for February 24.





