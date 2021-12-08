 Contact Us
UK PM Johnson apologises over staffers joking about lockdown party

Apologising for a video showing his staffers joking about reports of a party in Downing Street, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced an internal probe into allegations of a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social gatherings were banned under COVID rules.

Published December 08,2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Wednesday for a video showing his staffers joking about reports of a party in Downing Street during the COVID lockdown, saying he was furious but that he had been assured there was no party.

"I was also furious to see that clip," he told parliament.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives," he added.

"But I repeat ... that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged, that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken."

"It goes without saying that if those rules were broken, then there will be disciplinary action," Johnson told parliament, as he faced intense political pressure over the scandal.