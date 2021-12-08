Putin: Russia has right to defend its security amid NATO tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin , speaking publicly for the first time since his high-profile talks with US leader Joe Biden , said Wednesday that Moscow reserves the right to "defend its security" but refused to say if he planned to invade Ukraine.

" Russia has a peaceful foreign policy, but has the right to defend its security," Putin said at a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis , adding that simply watching NATO move closer to Russia 's borders would amount to "criminal inaction." Putin hailed his talks with Biden as "constructive."

PUTIN: RUSSIA WILL CONTINUE DIALOGUE WITH UNITED STATES

Putin said that Russia would send proposals to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Ukraine a day earlier.

Putin told reporters the talks had been open and constructive and the main thing was that there was a possibility to continue the dialogue. But he called suggestions that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine "provocative".







