Putin: Russia has right to defend its security amid NATO tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking publicly for the first time since his high-profile talks with US leader Joe Biden, said Wednesday that Moscow reserves the right to "defend its security" but refused to say if he planned to invade Ukraine.
"Russia has a peaceful foreign policy, but has the right to defend its security," Putin said at a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, adding that simply watching NATO move closer to Russia's borders would amount to "criminal inaction." Putin hailed his talks with Biden as "constructive."
Putin said that Russia would send proposals to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Ukraine a day earlier.
Putin told reporters the talks had been open and constructive and the main thing was that there was a possibility to continue the dialogue. But he called suggestions that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine "provocative".