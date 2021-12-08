Over 121.2M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 121.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures updated on Wednesday.

Over 56.44 million people have received a first vaccine dose, while more than 50.78 million have been fully vaccinated, the latest Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 12.48 million people.

The ministry recorded 20,874 coronavirus infections, 192 deaths, and 29,883 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 356,254 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.27 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 267.41 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.





