Outrage grips Pakistan after women stripped, beaten in market

Police in Pakistan have arrested five men who publicly stripped and filmed four women, a possible incident of vigilantism that triggered a national outcry after the video went viral on social media.
The incident took place in the Faisalabad district of Punjab, the country's industrial hub, on Tuesday. A group of shopkeepers stripped and dragged four women through a busy market while beating them, amid allegations of shoplifting.
"We have arrested five men on charges of assaulting, stripping and filming four women," a spokesperson for Faisalabad police told dpa on Wednesday.
Punishment for assault or use of criminal force to women and stripping her of clothes, under Pakistan's penal code, is "death" penalty or imprisonment for life.
A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law, the spokesperson said.
Videos of the incident have gone viral and drawn condemnation. Hashtag #Faisalabad was among the top Twitter trends in Pakistan.
Tuesday's incident took place at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan was presiding over a ceremony in the capital to condemn Friday's lynching of a Sri Lankan over allegations of blasphemy and vigilante justice.
Politicians, rights activists, celebrities and citizens renewed their calls for the protection of women in the country.
In August, a young TikTok user was assaulted, stripped and tossed in the air by a massive crowed of around 400 people after she was caught recording a video in the eastern city of Lahore.