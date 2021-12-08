News World Nuclear talks with Iran to resume in Vienna on Thursday

Negotiations with Iran as part of international efforts to get the country to curb its nuclear programme will resume on Thursday in Vienna, according to the European Union, which is coordinating the talks.



Discussions with top representatives had been adjourned last week for further deliberations back in the capitals of the participating countries.



The talks, now in their seventh round, have been marked by tensions between Iran and the United States.



Washington has tempered hopes of a swift breakthrough, while diplomats from Germany, Britain and France have expressed disappointment that Iran is no longer willing to abide by previously negotiated compromises.



Tehran, for its part, has voiced confidence that an agreement is possible, despite the bumpy start.



The goal of the negotiations is to restrict Iran's nuclear programme and, in return, lift US sanctions against the Islamic Republic. This would salvage the 2015 nuclear agreement, which aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.



Washington backed out of the deal in 2018 and imposed economic sanctions, after which Tehran began producing near-weapons-grade uranium.



