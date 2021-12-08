 Contact Us
Canada announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Published December 08,2021
Canada will not send officials to the Beijing Olympics in February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday, joining the US and other allies' diplomatic boycott of the Games.

"As many (of our) partners around the world, we are extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by Chinese government," Trudeau told a news conference.

"That is why we are announcing today that we will not be sending any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games this winter."