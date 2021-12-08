News World Biden wants to boost Ukrainian defence in case of Russian invasion

"We would provide additional defensive materiel to the Ukrainians above and beyond that which we are already providing," Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said after a video summit between the US president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. "And we would fortify our NATO allies on the eastern flank with additional capabilities in response to such an escalation," Sullivan added.

DPA WORLD Published December 08,2021