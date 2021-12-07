U.S. and allies call on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine

Leaders of the United States , Germany, Italy, France and Britain on Monday emphasised the need to provide a united front in the face of Russian threats and hostility.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the prime minister spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden , Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Monday evening about Ukraine.