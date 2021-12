Russia accused of sending snipers and tanks to provoke Ukraine in Donbass region

Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of deploying tanks and additional sniper teams to the frontline of the conflict in eastern Ukraine , ready to inflict casualties on Ukrainian soldiers and try to provoke return fire.

The statement said "the enemy increased the number of sniper pairs in readiness to inflict casualties on the personnel of the Joint Forces, destroy video surveillance elements and provoke return fire".