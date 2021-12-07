Putin to seek security guarantees from NATO at Biden meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to put mutual security guarantees at the top of the agenda when he meets with US President Joe Biden via video conference on Tuesday.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that security for both Russia and NATO would be the main topic of discussion at the meeting between the two leaders, according to the Interfax news agency.



Putin has recently called on NATO to end its eastward expansion and demanded written guarantees from the alliance. For his part, Putin has said that Russia would also be prepared to give the alliance its own security guarantees.



Russia sees itself threatened by an advance of NATO and wants to prevent neighbours and former Soviet republics Ukraine and Georgia from joining the alliance.



"The security guarantees cannot be unilateral, that is obvious," Peskov said. According to the Kremlin, the video meeting will begin at around 1500 GMT on Tuesday and is expected to last into the evening.



The two men had their first meeting as leaders of their respective nations at a summit in Geneva in June.



The recent rise in tensions regarding Ukraine will be the central topic of discussions, with the US accusing Russia of a troop build-up on the Ukrainian border, which has made NATO anxious that Russia is planning an invasion of the country.



Russia is already supporting pro-Russian separatist fighters in the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk.



Moscow has denied any belligerent intentions towards Ukraine. It says it poses no threat to its neighbours, while also pointing out that it can deploy troops wherever it wants on its own territory.



However, it is virtually certain that Russia would respond militarily in the event of an offensive by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russia has distributed hundreds of thousands of passports to inhabitants of the region, and Moscow's military doctrine allows it to make foreign interventions to protect Russian citizens abroad.



Meanwhile, the chiefs of general staff of the 30 NATO member states discussed Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border in an an extraordinary virtual meeting Monday evening.



The alliance did not release details of the discussions, which were held by video conference. Dpa has learned that discussion included US information that Russia had made preparations for a potential attack on Ukraine.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the US was "deeply concerned about evidence that Russia had plans for major aggressive steps against Ukraine."



An official NATO statement said only that "Allied Chiefs of Defence came together in a virtual meeting of the Military Committee to discuss the security challenges facing the Alliance, in all operational domains and in all geographical areas."



"The Chiefs of Defence exchanged information to obtain a collective understanding in order to bolster the deterrence and defence posture of the Alliance. The goal of the meeting was to promote transparency amongst Allies and to align ongoing national and Allied activities," the statement added.



Biden and Putin, in their meeting on Tuesday, are also expected to discuss the ongoing nuclear disarmament negotiations between the two countries, as well as cybersecurity, the Iranian nuclear programme and other international conflicts.



