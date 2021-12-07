Putin, Biden start video summit expected to focus on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have begun a video summit that is expected to focus on tensions over the Ukraine conflict.



Russian state television showed Putin sitting at his desk facing a screen. The two leaders greeted each other.



Biden said, "Good to see you again." Unfortunately, he said, Putin had not been at the G20 summit in Rome in late October. Next time he would like to meet Putin in person again, Biden said.



The two leaders were connected through a special line that cannot be tapped, according to the Kremlin.



Their talks began at 1500 GMT and are scheduled to run for several hours.



Biden and Putin are also due to address possible mutual security guarantees between Russia and NATO, the Kremlin said.



Further topics on Tuesday's agenda include cybersecurity, Iran's nuclear programme and other international conflicts.