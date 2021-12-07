Organization of Turkic States donates COVID vaccines to African countries

The Organization of Turkic States has donated more than 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Burkina Faso and Togo, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

On behalf of the organization, Turkey has allocated 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan 100,000 doses each of the Sinovac vaccine and Hungary 211,200 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, the ministry said in a statement.

The vaccines donated by Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Hungary reached Turkey and were sent along with Turkey's contribution Monday to Burkina Faso and Togo on a Turkish military cargo plane, the statement said.

Mentioning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's calls on Turkic states to provide vaccines for African countries, it noted that the 400,000 doses of Sinovac were delivered to Burkina Faso and 211,200 doses of Sinopharm to Togo.