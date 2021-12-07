GERMANYS SPD, GREENS AND FDP TO SIGN DEAL TO FORM NEW GOVERNMENT

The Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP) are to sign their coalition agreement on Tuesday, sealing the deal for Germany's first federal coalition government with the three parties.



Leaders of the three parties - known collectively as the "traffic light" coalition due to their colours - are to meet at 9 am (0800 GMT) at the Futurium in central Berlin to ceremoniously ink the deal.



The Futurium is an exhibition space for topics regarding the future, such as climate and technology.



After their meeting, chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz of the SPD, his future deputy Robert Habeck, who is co-leader of the Greens, and FDP leader Christian Lindner, who is set to become Germany's new finance minister, were set to give a press conference.



All three parties have given their blessing to the deal over the past few days, either at conferences or in a members' vote. The cabinet line-up has also been announced.



Scholz's new centre-left government marks the end of conservative leader Angela Merkel's 16 years in power. She did not contest the September 26 elections and is retiring from politics.

