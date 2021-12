Turkish foreign minister meets former Syrian premier in Doha

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday met with former Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Farid Hijab in the Qatar's capital Doha.

In a Twitter post, Çavuşoğlu said he exchanged views on the recent developments in Syria with Hijab.

Hijab served as the Syrian prime minister from June to August 2012.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.