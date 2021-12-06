'Turkey, Qatar should set example in delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan'

The sensitivity of Qatar and Turkey in delivering humanitarian aid to Afghan people should set an example to the international community, the Turkish foreign minister said on Monday.

"The Afghan people need serious humanitarian aid. The international community needs to deliver this humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, regardless of political motives. Qatar's and Turkey's sensitivity should set an example in this regard," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a joint news conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha.

Underlining that he is working in coordination with institutions of both countries to deliver additional humanitarian aid, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey has allocated funds that were transferred for providing humanitarian aid.

"Turkish Maarif Foundation continues its educational activities. It keeps many of its schools there open and 10 of these are schools for girls," he added.

The Turkish Red Crescent and the Qatari Red Crescent are actively delivering aid to the Afghan people in the field, he said.

Hailing Qatar's efforts to achieve peace and an agreement in Afghanistan, Çavuşoğlu said they also discussed ways to keep the airports open in Afghanistan.

These issues need to be well negotiated with the Taliban, he said, adding that Turkey's cooperation with Qatar continues in different fields.

Turkey has "exceptional and excellent relations with Qatar," Çavuşoğlu also noted.