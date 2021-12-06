Solomon Islands prime minister survives vote of no confidence

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare survived a no confidence vote in parliament on Monday, which comes after years of simmering dissent against his rule.



Peaceful protests calling for the removal of Sogavare had spiralled into riots in Honiara in late November.



A major factor in the riots was lingering anger about the island nation's decision to break with long-time ally Taiwan and to establish diplomatic relations with China in 2019, which dismayed many Solomon Islanders and led to accusations of bribery by Beijing.



On Monday, opposition leader Matthew Wale presented a motion of no confidence against Sogavare.



"We must condemn all the criminality in the strongest terms, but it pales, Mr Speaker, in comparison to the looting happening at the top," he said.



During the debate, Sogavare said the motion was set against the backdrop of an illegal attempted coup.



"When we are under attack from forces of evil, we must stand up for what is right, we must stand up to this tyranny. We cannot entertain violence being used to tear down a democratically elected government."



The motion by the opposition failed, with 15 lawmakers voting in favour, 32 against and two abstaining.



About 250 security force members from Australia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand are in the Pacific nation to support local police on the ground.